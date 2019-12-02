Talladega Police are investigating a home invasion reported early Sunday morning in a mobile home park on Broadway Avenue. The investigation was ongoing, but no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
A resident of the trailer reported being asleep between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. when he was awakened by the sound of someone kicking in his door, according to Capt. John McCoy. When the resident went into the front room of the trailer, he found the suspect assaulting the resident’s mother, and attempting to choke her. The resident attempted to intervene, and was assaulted as well, McCoy said.
The mother fled from the trailer, followed shortly afterward by the suspect, McCoy said.
The suspect was known to both victims and identified as a family member, McCoy said.
Both victims said the suspect had a gun with him, but he never brandished or fired it, he added.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.