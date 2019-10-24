TALLADEGA -- The Talladega police investigation into the shooting of a local man Wednesday afternoon continued into Thursday.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim in the case was in stable condition at University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital on Thursday afternoon. He is being treated for ongoing medical issues related to the shooting but is expected to survive. He was conscious, aware of his surroundings and able to talk Thursday, Thompson said.
Talladega police Chief Jason Busby is still declining to release the name of the victim.
“As of right now, we just can’t confirm the identity of the victim in this case due to certain aspects of the pending investigation,” Busby said Thursday.
Thompson said a narrative of the events leading to the victim’s shooting is evolving through the investigation, although not all of the details have fallen into place.
Around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, the victim and a female witness were in the victim’s car, an older model Ford Crown Victoria, approaching the intersection of Mosley Avenue and Court Street, behind and between the old Piggly Wiggly on East Street and Trinity United Methodist Church.
The victim appears to have been shot inside his vehicle at that location, Thompson said. The female passenger was not injured.
The victim then managed to drive across East Street to the Tiger Fuels across from the Piggly Wiggly and made it out of the vehicle before collapsing in front of the store. A cashier on duty inside the store called 911.
Police investigators executed a search warrant on the Crown Victoria on Thursday morning. The vehicle appeared to have six to eight bullet holes in it, and a .45 caliber pistol was recovered from inside it. Spent projectiles and shell casings were also recovered inside the vehicle.
Thompson said the victim appears to have been hit one time, in the head.
Surveillance video from Tiger Fuels appears to have captured at least some of the incident. Investigators were continuing to interview witnesses and examine physical evidence Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.