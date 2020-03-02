VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Coroner names woman killed in wreck with school bus this morning

MUNFORD — A Talladega woman was killed and 21 students were taken to the hospital after a wreck this morning involving a Talladega County school bus and another vehicle.
Victoria Faye Burdette, 41, of Talladega, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:40 a.m., according to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Twenty-one students and the bus driver were on the bus, and they were all transported to local hospitals for minor injuries, according to a press release from state troopers.
The bus was traveling north on Highway 21, and Burdette’s vehicle was traveling south at the time of the crash, Murphy said. Burdette was the only occupant inside, according to Murphy.
Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said the wreck happened on Alabama Highway 21, south of Munford near the Talladega Gran Prix Raceway.
ALEA Troopers were notified about the wreck around 7:14 am., according to a press release.
“A passenger car traveling South on AL 21 was passing approximately five vehicles and struck a Talladega County School bus that was traveling north on Alabama Highway 21,” the release says. “The driver of the passenger car was killed.”
ALEA Troopers are still investigating the accident and the extent of the injuries.
Talladega Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey gave the following statement:
“This morning, a Talladega County School bus was involved in an accident on Alabama Highway 21 near Oak Grove Road in Munford.
District staff immediately reported to the scene of the accident and accompanied students and the bus driver to Citizen’s Hospital in Talladega.
Students transported include seven Munford Elementary students, nine Munford Middle students, and four Munford High students.”
Lacey said school staff informed parents of the accident, and that all students currently have a parent or guardian with them at the hospital.
Kilgore said the accident is under investigation by the Alabama State Troopers, and that no other information was immediately available.
The Talladega County Sheriff's Office, Munford Fire Department, and NorthStar Ambulance responded to assist on scene, Murphy said.
