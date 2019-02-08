Vice District Governor speaks to Talladega Lions Club

TALLADEGA -- Bubba Bingham, vice district governor of the Lions Club, visited the Talladega Lions Club during its meeting Thursday, Feb 7.
He had lots of great news about upcoming events and informed local club members of the assistance the Lions gave the victims of the tornados that hit Wetumpka on Jan. 19. The Lions Club International, immediately after the storm, approved $10,000 to aid those who needed help.
Other business was discussed, including the club’s Boston butt and sausage sales. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Talladega Lions Club, please attend one of our meetings and you can join.