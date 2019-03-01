PELL CITY – Veterans Outreach Agent Wayne Johnson recently briefed the St. Clair County Commission on his work during the first two months of 2019.
In January and February, Johnson has helped with the following:
Referred 12 veterans to the Veterans Administration service office seeking eligibility for claims and benefits;
Recommended three veterans for the Habitat for Humanity veterans home repair program;
Made 18 trips to medical appointments to Birmingham, Oxford and Childersburg;
Provided transport for three wheelchair veterans to medical appointments;
Made eight weekly visits to the Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home and four hospital visits;
Assisted in mentoring six veterans in Veteran Treatment Court that is held every Thursday;
Partnered with the VFW and The Home Depot in the construction of one ramp for a disabled veteran;
Held the first Tiny House planning meeting; and
Assisted Habitat for Humanity in identifying a candidate for a new house to be constructed in Pell City.
Commission Chairman Paul Manning commended Johnson for his daily work the past three years.
“This is one of the greatest things to happen in St. Clair County in a long time,” Manning said. “It continues to grow, and we couldn’t do it without you.”
Commissioner Tommy Bowers said this is all possible due to Johnson’s hard work.
“I give all glory to God,” Johnson said.
Commissioner Jeff Brown said Johnson has touched a lot of people during the three years he has been in this position.
Candee McCabe said the Veterans Outreach Program is wonderful.
“Wayne Johnson helped my father-in-law, Charles Bell, a disabled veteran in need of a wheelchair ramp,” McCabe said. “A huge thank you to Wayne and all the workers that do construction work to help all veterans. They did a great job. Thank you so much for all you do.”
Johnson said upcoming events including a veterans roundtable luncheon March 21, a Tiny House planning meeting April 4 and a veterans benefits symposium scheduled for May.
In another matter, the commission approved a contract with the city of Odenville for resurfacing work on Shadow Bend Road.
County Engineer Dan Dahlke said both the county and the city maintain portions of the road. Dahlke said the total cost of the project is $19,837.50, with the county’s portion being $4,875.
In other business, the commission;
Approved the request of Sheriff Billy J. Murray for an emergency, temporary full-time detention officer due to an employee out on workers’ compensation. The duration will be no more than 65 days;
Approved the request of Murray to create a part-time security officer position;
Approved the FY19 Emergency Management Performance Grant State Revenue in the amount of $2,654;
Approved the request of Public Transportation Director Janet Smith to hire Wayne Smith and Jimmy Wilson as part-time bus drivers, and James “Jim” Merrell and Dale McGriff as occasional bus drivers;
Reappointed Sam Crump to the Wattsville Water Authority Board;
Approved the application of Pkays at Coosa Island for a 020 Restaurant Retail Liquor license. The business is at 1095 Coosa Island Road in Cropwell;
Heard a report from Dahlke concerning crews and projects;
Approved various travel requests; and
Approved the payment of regular bills.
