Very heavy rain soaks Pell City Sunday

It was a lot of rain, and all within minutes.
For two specific areas of Pell City, that meant water gushing up to shin deep in the northernmost area of the Fox Hollow subdivision, and for parts of the city’s Industrial Park.
City Manager Brian Muenger said rain measurements showed that three and a quarter inches of water hit the ground in just over an hour Sunday afternoon, causing the two areas of town some problems for a relatively short period of time.
At Fox Hollow, located adjacent to I-20 and U.S. 231, resident Jim Healey said he watched as the 15 to 20 minutes of “really hard rain” added up to kids swimming in the streets and garbage dumpsters tossed along the water’s path.
It was Fox Run Circle, which is the closest street to I-20 and at the lower end of the roadway, where the most houses were affected by the brief thunderstorm that hit the area.
Healey said his section of the street, with a bit of a rise from the flooded areas, stayed clear of the rising water.
It was about two blocks west of Healey’s home where the waters posed the biggest threat, and some residents experienced water creeping up close to their front doors and vehicles.
That’s what Randell Yarbrough said really concerned him the most, having vehicles out in the downpour, with exposed parts underneath vulnerable to the remnants of the rains that overpowered storm drains and curbing.
Yarbrough’s home is at the bottom of the street, and there are two broad storm drains, one on each side of Fox Run Circle in the area, but the water was still rising to the point of being about 15 to 20 feet from his front door.
He borrowed a parking spot from a neighbor in case the water continued to rise, but his home and several others would have remained right in the path if the storm hadn’t passed when it did.
“We’ve had big downpours, but not like this so quickly,” he said.
Fortunately, the downpour stopped in time before vehicles were washed away or entire homes were flooded as deeply at the streets.
And, as always, Yarbrough noted the most devastating effect from the storm, that anyone in the 450-plus development had been hurt, didn’t happen.
Streets within the Fox Hollow neighborhoods have gutters that line each side of the streets, which likely helped divert some of the water from taking a direct patch to a number of front doors and driveways.
Water hit the city’s Industrial Park the hardest near the Eissmann Automotive facility on Ed Gardner Drive, Muenger said.
The manufacturing facility is also located just south of the route I-20 takes through Pell City.
State workers were out addressing the interstate status Sunday, Muenger said, where sections of I-20 itself were flooding.
Nearby, Muenger said areas along Old Coal City Road flooded during the event as well.
“This really wasn’t a typical rain event,” Muenger said. “But every rain event is different, a number of variables will affect where water flows.”
The city monitors the rainfall and flow levels to determine future work that might need to be done regarding flood prone areas and the factors that can affect streets and buildings.
This, along with geotechnical and engineering studies, help cities to address problem areas and how to avoid the problems in the best possible ways, Muenger said.