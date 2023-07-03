 Skip to main content
Very heavy rain soaks Pell City Sunday

Flash storms hit two areas, but everybody's OK

Heavy rainfall within a very short period of the Fox Hollow subdivision in Pell City added up quickly during thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. There were no injuries reported to people or homes destroyed as of Monday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Jim Healey)

It was a lot of rain, and all within minutes.

For two specific areas of Pell City, that meant water gushing up to shin deep in the northernmost area of the Fox Hollow subdivision, and for parts of the city’s Industrial Park.