Velcro Pygmies to perform at the International Motor Sports Hall of Fame

The International Motor Sports Hall of Fame is about to throw a party.
“Rock The Hall of Fame” is coming Thursday, April 21, featuring a live performance by the Velcro Pygmies starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door and $12.50 online before the event. All proceeds go to benefit the IMHoF. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Adult beverages, soda and bottled water will be available inside.
For those who will not be able to attend in person, there is also a GoFundMe page associated with #SaveSpeed.
The event is sponsored by ATG Distributing, Sunny King Automotive Group, 97.9 WVOK, Real Country WCKA, 95.1 The Mountain, New South Outodoor Advertising and Coca-Cola, among others. A grant from the state Board of Tourism was also involved.
Event organizer Neil Fetner described the Velcro Pygmies as playing hits from the 1970s through the 1990s and being extremely patriotic. ”And they’re playing for free,” he said. “The frontman is a friend of mine, He told me about the Reach and Teach project they’ve been involved in, and I told him about my idea for a concert. He asked if he could help, and next thing I know he’s talking with (IMHoF Director) Mike Raita, and we’re having a concert.”
The Reach and Teach project involves work with local schools on every aspect of putting on a live concert. The group recently played Lincoln High School and has a performance coming up in Fayetteville.
“Sunny King signed on as our first sponsor with no hesitation whatsoever, and New South Outdoor Advertising is putting our event up on their billboards,” Fetner added.
This is the first event of its kind at the hall, Fetner said, sort of “a beta test to see if we could do something like this every spring.”
The goal is to ensure that people “can understand and preserve Alabama’s contribution to motorsports,” he added. “We want to make sure we can keep the doors open and the museum operating while continuing to preserve that interest.”
He also said, “I can’t express enough my gratitude to this community for their support and donations toward making this a success.”
For advance tickets, please visit imhof.eventbrite.com or scan the QR code above.