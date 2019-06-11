A two-vehicle accident Monday morning sent an Oxford woman to the emergency room with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Talladega Police.
The wreck happened after 11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of the 275 Bypass and Alabama 77 North. According to Detective Todd Williamon, a 1997 freight truck driven by Kennard West of Georgia was coming down Alabama 77. It appears the truck didn’t slow down when the traffic light changed, Williamon said. A Kia Sonata driven by Anna Livingston of Oxford was coming through the intersection on the bypass, and the two vehicles collided.
Williamon said Livingston did not appear to be seriously injured, but asked to be taken to the emergency room. She was taken to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by North Star paramedics.