TALLADEGA -- A two-vehicle accident on Battle Street in front of Piggly Wiggly on Tuesday sent one person to the hospital and injured two others.
The Talladega Police and Fire departments and NorthStar paramedics responded to the accident at 2 p.m. Two people in one of the vehicles and one in the other appeared to have sustained injuries in the crash, but two of them refused transport, according to the Talladega Fire Department report on the incident.
Information on the one person who was transported was not available Tuesday evening.