TALLADEGA -- A three-vehicle accident Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital in Birmingham, according to a report from Talladega police.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. at the intersection of the 275 Bypass and McMillan Street.
The report shows an orange 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on the bypass when it collided with a black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on McMillan.
The Silverado then struck a black Chevrolet C10 traveling up the bypass in the opposite direction. The Silverado then went off the road before stopping on the south side of the bypass, Thompson said.
Sean Watson, 49, of Gardendale, was driving the Silverado at the time of the accident. Thompson said he was taken by NorthStar Ambulance to the emergency room at Brookwood Baptist Health Systems/Citizens Baptist Medical Center. He was later transferred to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital via Life Saver helicopter.
Thompson said Watson’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but no information on his condition was available Wednesday afternoon.
The other drivers were not transported, Thompson said. None of the vehicles carried any passengers.
According to the accident report, none of the drivers could say exactly what happened leading up to the wreck, and there was no way to determine for certain who might have been at fault.