Vehicle inspection ends with vehicle’s departure

Social media sites have opened up a whole new world of possibilities for commerce, but as a Talladega resident recently learned, it is still necessary to proceed with caution.

According to Talladega police Lt. Bob Curtis, police are investigating the theft of a 1998 Honda FourTrax 300 reported Jan. 27. The owner of the 4x4 had been attempting to sell it through Facebook Marketplace, and attracted a potential buyer, whom he did not know otherwise.