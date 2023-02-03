Vehicle inspection ends with vehicle’s departure

Social media sites have opened up a whole new world of possibilities for commerce, but as a Talladega resident recently learned, it is still necessary to proceed with caution.
According to Talladega police Lt. Bob Curtis, police are investigating the theft of a 1998 Honda FourTrax 300 reported Jan. 27. The owner of the 4x4 had been attempting to sell it through Facebook Marketplace, and attracted a potential buyer, whom he did not know otherwise.
He met the potential buyer on Marshall Street, and the individual asked for a test drive. When the owner agreed, the potential buyer drove off with the vehicle and never returned it.
The buyer/alleged thief is described as a white male about 18 years old.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.