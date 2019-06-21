1-vehicle accident takes life of Talladega man Friday morning

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was killed in a one-vehicle accident off Shocco Springs Road early Friday.
According to Talladega police Lt. Bob Curtis, the accident, involving a red Ford F150 extended cab, was called in just after 6 a.m. The Talladega Police and Fire departments responded to the scene initially, but Alabama State Troopers are handling the investigation.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said the driver was identified as Justin Bullard, 28, of Talladega.
Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma, Murphy said. He was partly ejected from the truck, so it appeared unlikely he had been wearing a seat belt.
There was no obvious indication alcohol had been a factor in the accident, the coroner said. “It looks like he just took that curve a little too fast, overcorrected and went over the embankment,” Murphy said.
According to his Facebook profile, Bullard worked as a painter at C&D Painting in Talladega. He was engaged to Tori Watts.