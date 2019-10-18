TALLADEGA -- A one-vehicle accident on Stemley Bridge Road on Thursday evening took the life of a local man.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Tracy Lamar Crumb, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:46 p.m. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, he said.
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at 6:08 p.m., 911 was notified of an accident in the westbound lane of Stemley Bridge Road.
A blue 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Crumb, ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a large rock. The vehicle continued westbound and ran off the left side of the roadway. The Caravan went down an embankment and overturned.
The crash occurred approximately 3 miles southwest of Lincoln. It is still under investigation by ALEA Troopers, according to the release.