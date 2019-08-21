TALLADEGA -- A one-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass on Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital, according to Talladega police.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said a 2006 two-door Lincoln LS driven by Michael McCain had a tire blow out near the intersection of the bypass and Alabama 21 around 3:40 a.m.
The vehicle flipped and turned all the way over several times before eventually landing in a ditch, Thompson said.
McCain did not appear to be seriously injured, but a passenger, Felicia Wilson, 51, was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance, Thompson said.
Information on Wilson’s condition was not available Wednesday.
The vehicle was totaled.