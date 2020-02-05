2-vehicle accident on bypass in Talladega sends man to UAB with facial, neck injuries

TALLADEGA -- A two-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass in Talladega on Wednesday morning sent a Sylacauga man to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital with injuries to his face and neck.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the accident happened around 5:25 a.m. near the intersection with Alabama 21 North. The vehicles involved were a 2003 International logging truck and a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.
The logging truck was driven James Mitchell and owned by Kennedy Boy’s Trucking of Ashland. The pickup truck was driven by Jordan Lee Brown, 31, of Sylacauga, Thompson said.
Where the bypass narrows from four lanes to two, the logging truck apparently signaled and got over, but the pickup drove straight into the back of it, Thompson said. The ends of the logs were flagged as they were supposed to be, and all the required lights and reflectors were in place, he added.
Initially, Brown was trapped inside his vehicle. Talladega firefighters had to cut the doors off of in order to get him out.
Thompson said Brown had multiple injuries to his face and neck but was conscious and able to talk at the scene. Life Saver Helicopter was not available due to bad weather Wednesday morning, so Brown was transported overland to UAB by NorthStar ambulance. No information on his condition was available Wednesday afternoon.
Mitchell, the driver of the log truck, was not injured, although he was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in accordance with the state law for people with commercial driver’s licenses involved in accidents.