TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A two-vehicle accident on Alabama 77 on Friday afternoon took the life of a pregnant woman and sent two other people to the hospital.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Dominique Christina Stevenson, 26, of Talladega, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 3:37 p.m. from blunt force trauma.
Murphy said a family member had informed him Stevenson was about 29 weeks pregnant at the time of the accident; the sex of the child was not known.
Murphy said the accident happened on Alabama 77 near the intersection with Green Valley Lane. Stevenson was driving south on 77 when a when a vehicle in the northbound lane crossed the median and struck her vehicle. The median is between 20 and 30 feet wide at that part of 77, he added.
The driver of the northbound car and a passenger in that vehicle were both transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by Northstar Ambulance. No information on the extent of their injuries or their condition was available as of Friday night.
The accident remained under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. No further information was available.
Providence Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the accident.