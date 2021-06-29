Vehicle accident leads to 80,000 pounds of wood chips blocking Plank Road in Talladega County

A commercial vehicle accident early Tuesday morning left Plank Road blocked while crews worked to clear it.
According to a news release, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division responded to a commercial vehicle overturned on Plant Road in Talladega County at approximately 4:26 a.m. Tuesday.
The release said the vehicle was hauling 80,000 pounds of wood chips, and the roadway is completely blocked following the accident.
ALEA said all motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate. The release said ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.