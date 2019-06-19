TALLADEGA -- Two people were transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance following a two-vehicle accident Monday morning.
According to Talladega fire Capt. John Tyson, the accident occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson Trace Road and the 275 Bypass. One of the drivers had to be extricated from inside the vehicle, and both drivers were transported, Tyson said.
Talladega police and NorthStar paramedics also responded.