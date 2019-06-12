TALLADEGA -- At least one person was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center on Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fort Lashley Avenue and West Battle Street.
The Talladega police report was unfinished Wednesday afternoon, but the preliminary finding is that the driver of a Kia Spectra with Louisiana tags failed to yield before making a left turn and was struck by a log truck.
According to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, there were two people in the car, but the report did not make clear if both of them went to the hospital or not.
In addition to Talladega police and NorthStar Ambulance, the Talladega Fire Department and Talladega College Campus Police also responded.