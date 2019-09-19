TALLADEGA -- A two-vehicle accident at Alabama 77 and Broadway Avenue on Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital, according to Talladega police.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the accident happened at 9:27 a.m. when a Honda Accord driver by Tori Lynn Watts, 20, of Talladega, rear-ended a 2015 Kia Optima waiting to turn. The driver of the Optima attempted to get out of the way but had nowhere to go, Thompson said.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, and the driver of the Optima was not injured. Watts was taken to the emergency room at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.