CROPWELL -- A man was injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning along U.S. 231 South, near Richey’s Grocery in Cropwell.
Apparently the vehicle the man was driving, a Nissan Versa, crossed into the path of an 18-wheeler, which was traveling north along U.S. 231.
“That car went airborne,” said Eric Phillips, of Pell City.
Phillips, who said he witness the accident, said the vehicle came from the other side of the highway.
Cpl. Steve Smith with the Birmingham Highway Patrol said the Nissan Versa was traveling south on U.S. 231 when it attempted to turn left at Rabbit Branch Road, in front of the 18-wheeler.
Phillips said the truck driver did an amazing job keeping the 18-wheeler from flipping over after the collision.
The car came to rest at the bottom of a ditch. The 18-wheeler went past that vehicle and slide down the bank next to the road, crossed the ditch and barely missed a power pole before coming to rest in an open field.
Smith said the 18-wheeler leaked about 100 gallons of diesel fuel, which was contained by firefighters.
The driver of the truck appeared to not have suffered any injuries in the accident.
Smith said the driver of the Nissan Versa was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent’s East in Trussville.
Smith said the accident occurred around 9:15 a.m.
The name of the driver transported to the hospital was not available, but the vehicle he was driving had a Shelby County tag.