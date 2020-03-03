1-vehicle accident in Alpine on Tuesday leaves driver dead

ALPINE -- A single-vehicle accident in Alpine on Tuesday morning took the life of the driver, according to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
The name of the deceased was being withheld Tuesday afternoon pending notification of his next of kin, Murphy said.
The 911 call regarding the accident came in at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred on the 2700 block of Alpine-Winterboro Road.
Murphy said it appeared the car came around a curve and struck a large rock on one side of a driveway in the area. The vehicle flipped over and rolled down an embankment, Murphy said.
The 59-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:25 a.m.
The accident was being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.