Vaughan Spanjer will be arts camp instructor at Southern Dance and Performing Arts

SYLACAUGA – Southern Dance and Performing Arts, a program of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement, is proud to announce this summer’s Petit Picasso Art Camp will be instructed by Vaughan Spanjer on July 13 -17 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The news was announced in a press release.
Vaughan Spanjer, a fashion designer-turned-artist, is a Sylacauga native, best known for her iconic sheep note cards and fine art featured in boutiques throughout the Southeast.
Vaughan graduated from Auburn University with a degree in apparel merchandising, design and production management, quickly married and moved to New York City to pursue a career in fashion.
She eventually left the industry and headed back to Alabama to plant roots with her husband.
During a tough pregnancy, she sought therapy through her art, which led to the beginning of her art and design business. Vaughan has designed various logos, custom stationery and wedding invitation suites with her calligraphy and illustrations, and has worked on countless commissioned fine art pieces.
When she’s not working on her craft or chasing after two toddlers, you’ll find Vaughan playing golf with her husband, Tim, at her family’s golf course, FarmLinks at Pursell Farms, reading beautiful editorials, cooking, watching British dramas on Netflix or antiquing with her mother.
Petit Picasso Art Camp is designed for ages 6-12 and will take place at Southern Dance and Performing Arts studio, 109 N. Broadway Ave., Sylacauga.
The weeklong art camp will introduce participants to a broad range of painting techniques. This is a rare opportunity for young artists in our area to immerse themselves in their passion to create visual art, the release says.
Petit Picasso Art Camp is designed to bring out each student’s unique artistic ability in a fun, supportive atmosphere. Class size is limited to 10 to all for personal mentoring.
The camp fee is $135. Please contact Southern Dance and Performing Arts at 256-245-1669 or dance.arts.fitness@safesylacauga.com with questions or to register for the class.