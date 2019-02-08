TALLADEGA -- The new chief nursing officer at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center will likely be a familiar face to many people in Talladega.
Van McGrue began her medical career in Talladega in 1992 at the Northeast Alabama Kidney Clinic and worked for Citizens Baptist Medical Center for several years in the late 1990s, according to a press release.
McGrue earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing at Jacksonville State University. She has served on the board of the Alabama Kidney Foundation and is a member of the American Nurses Association, Association of Perioperative Nursing, the Association of Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology and the American Nephrology Nurses Association.
“Following a decade in private health care administration, with oversight of territories from Alabama to Georgia and Tennessee, McGrue rejoined Citizens in 2009 as the infection preventionist,” the release says. She was later named director of outcomes, where she was “pivotal in improving reimbursement by 6 percent within six months, following the implementation of the CDI (clinical documentation improvement) program.
“McGrue later served as management director of nursing for medical/surgical, where she contributed to achieving the highest improvement in Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) at Citizens for the first six months of 2015.”
Said Brookwood/Citizens CEO Frank Thomas, in the release, “Van has proven herself a compassionate and dedicated nursing professional, with a breadth of experience that allows her to successfully lead others through the actions she demonstrates.
“Her well-rounded portfolio has given her insight and strengthened her business acumen to understand how to deliver quality care in the face of challenges presented in today’s health care environment.
“We are fortunate to have her talent, and I am confident she will continue to push the standard and drive high-quality care for the benefit of our patients.”