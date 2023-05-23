 Skip to main content
Valedictorians, salutatorian announced for Sylacauga High School

SYLACAUGA Sylacauga High School’s valedictorians for the Class of 2023 are Alana Price and Elizabeth Lily Frances Price, while the salutatorian is Anna Grace Bearden.

The school has two valedictorians due to the two girls having the same grade point average in the system, according to Sylacauga High School Counselor Ericka Barron. 

