Valedictorians, salutatorian announced for Sylacauga High School

SYLACAUGA— Sylacauga High School’s valedictorians for the Class of 2023 are Alana Price and Elizabeth Lily Frances Price, while the salutatorian is Anna Grace Bearden.
The school has two valedictorians due to the two girls having the same grade point average in the system, according to Sylacauga High School Counselor Ericka Barron.
Graduation exercises are this evening (Tuesday) at 7 o’clock.
Alana Price is the daughter of Edward Price and Dr. Casey Price. Her grandparents are Mary and Fred Jones and Brenda and Eddie Price. Alana will be attending Samford University in the fall where she will major in biology in order to receive her degree in pre-medicine. Price received over $73,000 in scholarships to attend Samford as well as $4,500 in scholarships from Miss Sylacauga. In addition to this, Price received $36,000 in scholarships to Auburn University. Price is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Sister for Sister. She is an A Honor Roll student and participated in dual enrollment classes at Central Alabama Community College. Price participated in an internship at Coosa Valley Medical Center and was a Chamber Diplomat at the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce. She was the Community Service Coordinator for the HOSA Future Health Professionals. She volunteers with the children’s ministry at Church of Highlands and she is a volunteer at Alabama Childhood Food Solutions raising over $1,000 for the ACFS food bank. She currently reigns as Miss Sylacauga 2023.
Elizabeth Lily Frances Price is the daughter of Amy and Dale Price and she has a younger sister named Catherine. Her grandparents are Grant and Vicki Shipley of Atoka, Tenn., and the late Roger and Patricia Price of Childersburg. She plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall to pursue a major in political science on a pre-law track. She has received scholarships from University of Alabama including the Alumni Heritage Scholarship, Alumni Scholar Award, Girls State Leadership Scholarship, Collegiate Scholarship and Harry Kaup Scholarship. She has also received additional scholarships from Harry I. Brown and Margaret W. Brown Scholarship, Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union Scholarship, Talladega County Bar Association Annual Blake Lazenby Memorial Scholarship, and the Sylacauga High S Club Lynette Calvin Scholarship. Lily Frances has served as Student Government Association president this school year and been in SGA all four years of high school. She was selected as Miss SHS 2022-2023 by the student body. She was also an Alabama Girls State delegate in the 80th session. She showed even more leadership skills by being captain of the varsity cheerleading team and four-year letterman. During her ninth grade year, she competed in state competition in the Future Business Leaders of America’s Introduction to Business Presentation. As a sophomore she placed first in state competition in a Community Service project. She also placed first in state and Top 15 at Nationals in Public Service Announcement. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Junior Civitans, S Club, and Freelancers.
Salutatorian Anna Grace Bearden is the daughter of Kevin and Rethis Bearden and Angela Scott. Her grandparents are Teresa Sharbutt and Jeff Bearden, and Sue and Morris Scott. She has a brother, Ben Bearden and two sisters, Skye McGrady and Chloe Bearden. She will be attending Central Alabama Community College this fall and will continue her college education at University of Alabama at Birmingham to major in biology. After this, she plans to attend medical school and major in radiology. She has been awarded the CACC Trojan Excellence Scholarship, CACC Dual to Graduation Scholarship, and Ananya Award of Excellence Scholarship. Anna Grace has been a member of the SHS Scholars Bowl team, president of the Spanish Club, treasurer of SkillsUSA, and member of Internet Club. She also was a member of Interclub, Mu Alpha Theta, FOCUS, and National Honor Society.