Vaden Toyota reaches $25K in donations to Sylacauga Schools Foundation

SYLACAUGA -- Vaden Toyota of Sylacauga presented a check for $1,225 to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation on Wednesday.
The dealership has been donating $25 per car sold, either new or used, to the Foundation since Aug. 1, 2018. Wednesday’s donation was for the month of December.
The contributions have been directed solely to the advancement of the system’s Math Initiative, impacting all students in Sylacauga City Schools.
To date, the dealership has donated more than $25,000 to the Foundation and the Math Initiative.
“Since they have reached the $25,000 mark, we hope to have a chair presentation held in their honor later this spring,” said Carol Sprayberry, the Foundation’s executive director. “We are thankful for their continued support. We also want to thank their staff for doing such hard work to help make a positive impact on our school system.”
According to Sprayberry, the contributions from Vaden are directly impacting learning in the classroom by providing teachers with much-needed teaching tools.
“The funds are put directly back into K-12 classrooms,” Sprayberry said. “This has made learning more fun and engaging for our students.”
Vaden Toyota General Manager Kurt Bowman noted the partnership and donations will continue for the duration of 2020.
“There has never been a regret to be a part of this,” Bowman said. “We look forward to growing our relationships with the schools.”
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation.
For more information, visit, www.scsfoundation.net.
