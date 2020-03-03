Vaden Toyota presents check to Sylacauga City Schools Foundation

SYLACAUGA — Vaden Toyota of Sylacauga recently made its January sales check presentation in the amount of $1,275 to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation at Pinecrest Elementary, according to a post from the Foundation’s Facebook page.
The dealership has been donating $25 per car sold, either new or used, to the Foundation since Aug. 1, 2018. The contributions have been directed solely to the advancement of the system’s Math Initiative, impacting all students in Sylacauga City Schools.
To date, the dealership has donated more than $26,000 to the Math Initiative.
According to foundation officials, the contributions from Vaden are directly impacting learning in the classroom by providing teachers with much-needed teaching tools.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation.
For more information, visit, www.scsfoundation.net.