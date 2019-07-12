Vaden Toyota presents check donation to Sylacauga City Schools Foundation

SYLACAUGA -- Vaden Toyota of Sylacauga recently presented a $1,625 check donation to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation.
According to a press release, the dealership has been donating $25 per car sold, either new or used, to the Foundation since Aug. 1, 2018.
The recent donation was for the month of May.
To date, the dealership has donated more than $13,000, the release notes. These contributions have been directed solely to the advancement of the Math Initiative impacting all students in Sylacauga City Schools.
“Our local Foundation is so grateful for this valued partnership that has been a major factor in the improvement of math skills with our students,” the release adds.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation.
The Foundation’s role is to support Sylacauga City Schools in the system’s quest for excellence and is dedicated to enhancing the educational needs of students, the release says.
There are several ways for the community of Sylacauga to make contributions, including memorials and honorariums, purchasing a paver/marble through the Aggie Walk Brick Campaign and supporting a pending or new chair.
Since the Foundation was founded, there have been 55 total chairs donated and more than $1.2 million given to teachers through grants affecting more than 348,000 students.
For more information, visit, www.scsfoundation.net.