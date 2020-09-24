Vaden Toyota honored for unique partnership with Sylacauga schools

SYLACAUGA – A far-reaching partnership between Vaden Toyota and the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was recognized by the Foundation on Wednesday afternoon in the foyer of Sylacauga High School.
The Foundation presented its 58th educational chair since its creation in 1988 to Vaden Toyota. A chair presentation is made for a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit organization.
Generous contributions from the car dealership have allowed the school system to improve its math programs, said Lynn Hodges, Foundation president.
Hodges, on behalf of the organization, thanked Vaden for the partnership that was formed a little more than two years ago.
Carol Sprayberry, Foundation executive director, said that since the very first contribution from Vaden Toyota with Kurt Bowman as general manager, the money given has gone directly into the classroom to support math instruction in grades K-12.
Sprayberry said the partnership has been unique and was specifically designed and requested by Bowman and his wife, Christine.
“Toyota Corporate has been so impressed with their efforts and successes in impacting learning that they have encouraged all of their dealerships to select a nonprofit in their respective areas of the country with which to build a partnership of support,” Sprayberry said.
For each car, new or used, sold, Vaden is donating $25 to the Foundation to support math.
Since the partnership was formed in 2018, Vaden Toyota has donated $32,700, the executive director said.
“That is a total of 1,308 cars sold and makes Vaden well on its way to a second chair,” Sprayberry said. “Their commitment is still here to support our school system, teachers and students.”
The Foundation’s role is to support the Sylacauga City Schools in the district’s quest for excellence.
Through donations like Vaden’s, Sprayberry said, each year the Foundation awards thousands of dollars in classroom grants to support learning. More than $1.2 million has been awarded in grants since the Foundation’s inception.
Debbie Barnett, administrative assistant for instruction, spoke about how Vaden’s donations had improved math instruction in the school system.
“We can’t thank you enough for what you did for our school system,” she said. “You have no idea what you are doing for our classrooms, teachers and students.
“The math initiative started with your contributions has impacted every child in our school system. You might say the ‘proof is in the pudding.’”
In the 2019-20 academic year, the system’s ACT scores were the highest in seven years, Barnett said.
Beth Patterson, a third-grade teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School, and Loretta Miller Player, a math teacher at Sylacauga High, told how the funds had helped in the classroom from something as simple as dry erase boards to construction paper to calculators.
Classroom teachers only receive $600 per academic year for supplies from the state, said Dr. Jon Segars, Sylacauga schools superintendent.
Sprayberry said the contributions from Vaden have added so much to the classroom for math instruction.
One person instrumental in bringing Vaden and the Foundation together was Laura Strickland, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.
“Laura gave Kurt a list of organizations he could consider partnering with in the community, and he selected Sylacauga schools,” Sprayberry said.
A captain’s chair with the school Foundation’s logo on it was given to Vaden Toyota and a plaque unveiled on the Foundation Wall of Honor recognizing the contribution.
Bowman, upon receiving the honor, recalled his math teacher and how math had become a large part of his business life.
“I wish my math teacher was here now. I had to figure math out and had some trouble with it. Our staff has made this successful. You must be involved in the community, and we are proud of what this math initiative is doing,” he said.
Christine Bowman said math was close to her heart, whether it was algebra or geometry.
“Math made an impact in my life. We want you to know if there is anything we can do for you, we will. We want to make sure you have the right tools for your classrooms. We are honored to be a part of this initiative,” she said.
Donnie Lester, financial director for Vaden, doubles as the dealership’s mascot, Yoda the Turtle. He visits schools and attends programs for the company. “Yoda” is the name school children chose for the mascot.
Lester said it had been a special treat for him to see all the children.
“The Foundation is important to me because I have two sons in the system. I appreciate all you do in schools,” he said.
Segars, in concluding the ceremony, said the partnership was a great win for Sylacauga schools. He thanked all the math teachers for their efforts in the classroom.