Vaden Toyota donates $1,350 to Sylacauga City Schools Foundation

SYLACAUGA -- Vaden Toyota of Sylacauga recently presented a $1,350 check to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation.
The dealership has been donating $25 per car sold, either new or used, to the Foundation since Aug. 1, 2018.
The recent donation was for the month of November.
“Being able to partner with the school system and Foundation means everything to our staff,” Vaden Toyota General Manager Kurt Bowman said. “Sylacauga students and staff have also met us with wonderful enthusiasm. We are so grateful to be able to help and make a difference.”
The continuous contributions have been directed solely to the advancement of the system’s Math Initiative, impacting all students in Sylacauga City Schools.
To date, the dealership has donated more than $21,000 to the Foundation and the Math Initiative.
According to Sylacauga City Schools officials, the contributions from Vaden are directly impacting learning in the classroom by providing teachers with much-needed teaching tools.
“Anytime someone donates to the Foundation or contributes in some way to help our teachers and students, it’s a big deal,” Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “We are thankful for their support to our schools and our Math Initiative. They have been a wonderful community partner.”
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation.
