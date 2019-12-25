Utility trailers become popular targets for thievery in Talladega County

For reasons that are not entirely clear, Talladega County has been experiencing a wave of utility trailer thefts over the last couple of months.
At least 10 trailers have been reported stolen since November, mostly in the county, but at least one in the city of Talladega as well.
Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said two arrests had been made in connection with the theft of three trailers, but most of the cases remain open, and, unfortunately, most will probably remain unsolved. There are generally no witnesses or suspects, a wide window when the thefts might have occurred and little information from the victim.
“If you have any identifying information on a utility trailer, please make sure it is documented,” Jones said. “Write down a serial number and note the make and model. A lot of our victims don’t have any of that.”
Jones added without some way to identify the property, it will be difficult to prove it stolen and identify the victim.
According to Tubbs, Justin Wade Ward, 44, of Weogufka was arrested Dec. 4 after being released from the Tallapoosa County Jail on unrelated charges. Deputies had a warrant for him from August in relation to a burglary on Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga. When he was arrested on that warrant, he had a stolen utility trailer and a Polaris side-by-side.
Bond in that case was set at $10,000 by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, Tubbs said.
Ryan Allen Kirkland, 26, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 14. Deputies attempted to pull him over Nov. 12, but he ran and was eventually chased by Talladega and Lincoln police as well as deputies, Tubbs said. He was cited for not having a tag or insurance on the truck he was driving or either of the goose-neck flatbed trailers.
In addition to receiving stolen property in the first degree, Kirkland was also charged with attempting to elude, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Both men were still in jail as of Monday evening.