USDA invests $3M in Talladega College to help complete projects (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture during a ceremony on campus Thursday afternoon announced a $3 million investment in Talladega College.
The money will be used to finish two major construction projects, including the new student center and residential hall, as well as upgrades to some of the recently completed facilities.
Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins said the completion of these two projects would have not been possible without the partnership between the college and the USDA.
As those two projects are nearing completion after years of work, Hawkins said he was proud to welcome Deputy Undersecretary for Rural Development for the USDA Bette Brand, who came from Washington, D.C. for her first-ever visit to Talladega.
Brand praised the contributions of Talladega College and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities over the last 150 years in a number of disciplines and areas of expertise.
She also touted several moves made by the Trump administration, emphasizing its commitment to historically black and other minority colleges, including increased funding and Pell grants, and moving the office that deals with most HBCUs back into the White House.
“President Trump and Secretary (of Agriculture Sonny) Purdue are committed to rural HBCUs,” Brand said. “This $3 million for the student center and the residence hall underscores that commitment to allying with HBCUs … When rural America thrives, we all thrive.”
Congressman Mike Rogers was also scheduled to speak but had to cancel at the last minute.
In addition to Hawkins and Brand, Chris Beeker III, state director of the Alabama State Office of Rural Development for the USDA, was the other primary speaker. Talladega CIty Councilman and Talladega College alum Dr. Horace Patterson gave the invocation and benediction.
After the presentation, Hawkins said the new round of funding would reimburse the school for projects that had already been “prefunded,” such as the parking lot, and upgrading some of the building materials, including more durable synthetic tiles, among other projects.
“I want to acknowledge the additional funding and the great partnership we have with the USDA,” Hawkins said. “I don’t think they’ve ever funded anything like this in central Alabama before, and we want to make sure that they remain our friend. As we continue to grow, I’m sure we’ll be knocking on their door again.”
Fall semester to end early
Due to concerns over COVID-19, Talladega College will be closing in November this year for winter break instead of December. According to a revised calendar sent out Thursday, the last day of classes will be Friday, Nov. 13, with finals scheduled for Nov. 16-18. The residence halls will close Friday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.