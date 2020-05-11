USDA Forest Service announces new district ranger for Talladega National Forest

HEFLIN -- The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service recently announced Linwood Butler as the new district ranger responsible for the administration of approximately 235,000 acres of the Talladega National Forest, Shoal Creek and Talladega Ranger Districts, according to a press release.
“Linwood has a diverse portfolio with over 34 years of experience within the federal government from the Department of Defense, Veterans Administration, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” said Cherie Hamilton, forest supervisor for the National Forests in Alabama, in the release. “I am excited to have him join the team and look forward to working with him in his new role.”
Butler has led numerous teams in his leadership assignments with the USDA Forest Service.
Prior to coming to Alabama, Butler was the Forest Service administrative officer on the Francis Marion and Sumter national forests in Columbia, South Carolina. As the administrative officer, he was responsible for the full range of administrative management functions, specializing in conflict resolution, employee development and workforce management principles.
“I am a strong believer in service to others and the idea that every single person has something to offer,” said Butler, in the release. “I look forward to working on the National Forests in Alabama and becoming a valued member of the Heflin community and surrounding areas.”
Butler earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Trident University International in Cypress, California. He holds numerous certifications, including a master’s certification in project management.