LINCOLN – U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers predicted new gun control laws will not materialize with the current makeup of the House and Senate.
“In a nutshell, there’s going to be a lot of talking, and nothing much is going to become law,” Rogers said Tuesday. “It goes back to the divided Congress thing. We are so fractured right now, but anytime you have a divided Congress, it’s hard even during good times.”
Rogers made his appearance in the council chambers of Lincoln City Hall after meeting with Mayor Lew Watson, who went over the projects that are in the works or in the planning phase for Lincoln.
“You got things going on,” Rogers told Watson.
Rogers then addressed the small crowd, about 10 people, for the “Congress on Your Corner” event, which lasted for around an hour.
He told the crowd that because of the recent shootings and the upcoming presidential election, the public is going to hear more about gun control and the need for broader background checks and red flag laws.
“Some legislation will pass in the House, which will be pretty aggressive, that will not even be taken up by the Senate on both those issues (background checks and red flag laws),” Rogers said.
The Republican congressman pointed to mental health as the culprit for the recent shootings.
“We as a country are going to have to grapple with mental health issues, because you look at these last two incidents we just had,” Rogers said. “Both of those perpetrators bought both of their guns lawfully and had background checks.”
He said expanded background checks would not have stopped either shooting.
Rogers said mental illness is the common factor to all the mass shootings in recent memory. He said a person wanting to hurt people will find a way to do so, even without a gun.
“There are ways to hurt people if you are crazy and want to hurt people, so we have to get to the root of the cause,” Rogers said.
Rogers also talked briefly about the trade war.
He said Tuesday that every farmer he has spoken with has supported President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.
“They believe it’s working,” Rogers said. “They know how unfair the deals have been.”
He said farmers believe that once the trade war is over, they will be in better shape.
“I think they are right,” Rogers said. “Once it’s over, they are going to have access to markets that they never had before.”
Rogers told the crowd the economy is doing great.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a recession in the near future,” he said.