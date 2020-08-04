US Marshals arrest man wanted in connection with shooting in Talladega (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- U.S. Marshals arrested an Ashland man in Childersburg on Friday in connection with a shooting in Talladega in early July.
Corneil Dontavious “DJ” James, 25, was arrested on warrants charging shooting into an occupied vehicle and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, James was able to post a $75,000 bond less than five hours after being booked into the jail.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, James is charged with firing at least three shots into a gray 2015 Nissan Altima westbound on Howard Street around 12:15 p.m. July 6.
The shooting took place near the intersection of Howard and Lawson streets. The victim, a 22-year-old male from Talladega, said at the time he had just left his grandmother’s house, Thompson said.
The victim was not injured, but his car was damaged.
A warrant for shooting into an occupied vehicle was issued for James not long after the shooting, but it was turned over to the marshals’ Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Thompson said.
The marshals located James at the home of a female relative in Childersburg, Thompson said, and were able to take him into custody Friday without incident.
Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.