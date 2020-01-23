US Forest service planning controlled burns for Talladega National Forest this winter

TALLADEGA -- The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting statewide prescribed burns in four national forests in Alabama, including the Talladega National Forest in Clay, Coosa and Talladega counties, during the coming winter months, according to a press release.
“Prescribed fire (controlled burning) is a carefully planned, critical and cost-effective management tool that benefits the National Forests in Alabama’s wildlife and environment, and also helps reduce the impact of wildfire hazards,” Fire Manager Joe Smith said in the release. “More than 1,000 acres are planned for prescribed fire throughout Alabama’s four national forests — Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee — throughout the next several months.”
Scott Magargee, fuel technician for the Talladega District, said there are no specific dates set for controlled burns in the Talladega area.
“There are certain weather parameters that we have to consider and then pick a time where the conditions suit us best,” he explained. “The heaviest season will be late January through early June, but the decision will be made for each location based on the weather conditions.”
According to the release, “Each burn is carefully planned and executed by professionally trained and experienced Forest Service personnel.
“Effects (both short term and long term) can be evidenced in the improvement of plant and animal habitat, and overall forest health to withstand natural disturbances such as drought, insect infestation and diseases.
“The threat of wildfire to communities located near the national forests are also reduced through the use of controlled burns by reducing the buildup of hazardous fuels.”
Burning does, however, produce smoke, and while the controlled burns are designed to limit the amount of smoke impacts, “sometimes those impacts still occur. If you encounter smoke on roadways, please turn your headlights on and slow down,” the release says.
“On the day of a burn, there will be an increased presence of crews and equipment along the borders and within the planned area for ignition,” according to the release. “Trails may be closed, as well as other recreational areas, roads and facilities to ensure public safety. Please pay attention to any warning signs you encounter and avoid travel around burn areas when possible.”
For more information, please visit the National Forests in Alabama’s Facebook page or call 256-362-2909.