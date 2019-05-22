TALLADEGA -- Former Gadsden City Councilman Robert Avery visited the Talladega City Council meeting Monday night to help recruit workers for the 2020 U.S. Census.
“We want you to help us help you,” he said.
The 2020 census is particularly crucial for Alabama, which could lose a seat in Congress, as well as for local governments whose funding from Washington is keyed to their census count.
“Getting an accurate count is essential,” Avery said.
Avery estimated that about 700 people would be needed to ensure an accurate count in Talladega County, and about 128 had been hired as of Monday night. Part-time and full-time positions will be available.
To apply, one need only be 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license, a Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen. Training will be provided, and you will be paid for training time. The jobs will pay around $15 per hour, plus mileage and expenses.
Most of the positions available are for address canvassers.
“Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau is responsible for conducting the nationwide census,” according to a flier Avery provided Monday. “While the next census itself will be taken in 2020, the Census Bureau is already recruiting to fill important positions.
“With the help of organizations like yours, we plan to recruit and employ thousands of Americans as census takers throughout the country.
“Since most communities are best known by the people who live and work there, you can help us, and your community, by getting the word out about 2020 census jobs.”
To apply for temporary census work, please visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020. For relay service, please call 1-800-877-8339 or visit www.gsa.gov/fedrelay.