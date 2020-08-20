UPDATED: Winterboro's football game against Vincent canceled

ALPINE -- The Winterboro Bulldogs opened the season with a 1-0 record without taking a snap.
On Thursday afternoon, first-year head coach Skylar Mansfield was informed Vincent was going to have to forfeit due to having players test positive for COVID-19. Mansfield said he received the news around noon. The teams were set to play Thursday night.
“We are truly disappointed. I really wanted these seniors to go out there and play,” Mansfield said. “I really wanted for us to show off our talent. We really wanted to play, but we have to do what is best for these kids.”
The AHSAA, at the same time it announced plans to start fall sports on time, said schools will not be penalized for forfeiting games.
In the opening week of the season, 17 games have been canceled due to COVID-19. Fourteen of those games have resulted in a forfeit.
“(There) is nothing that you can do about it, you just have to be prepared for it,” Mansfield said. “I kind of joked around with the coaches and said we may not play. … You never know.”
Mansfield hopes the Bulldogs will be able to find a game for their open week Oct.16.
Mansfield will try to earn his first victory on the field when Winterboro travels to take on Loachapoka next Friday, Aug. 28.