Editor's name: This story has been edited to reflect Childersburg High School's football team is still mathematically alive for a playoff spot.
As the high school football season progresses, the playoff picture for each team in The The Daily Home’s coverage area starts to become more clear.
Here’s a look at who’s in the hunt for a region title, who’s battling for positioning, who’s on the playoff bubble and who’s postseason window is shut and locked:
In play for a region title
Class 5A, Region 5 -- Sylacauga
The Aggies picked up arguably the biggest win of head coach Matt Griffith’s coaching career when they defeated Center Point at Legion Stadium 17-6 on Friday night.
With the win, Sylacauga (7-1, 4-1) moved into a four-way region tie with the Eagles, Mortimer Jordan and Central Clay County.
Of those four teams, Mortimer Jordan faces the path of least resistance against Moody and Springville.
For the Aggies to win the region, they would need to win out against the Volunteers and Munford, which still has a slight crack in the window to squeeze into the playoffs. Also, Sylacauga would need Center Point to fall to Central Clay County and Mortimer Jordan to lose one of its last two games.
Griffith has his team motivated and ready for a push through the final two games, and it must, because the Aggies still haven’t clinched a playoff berth. One more win will take care of that, however.
Class 4A, Region 4 -- Lincoln and Talladega
The Golden Bears are undefeated in region play to this point with games against Childersburg and Elmore County remaining, while the Tigers must contend with Holtville and Handley.
Another region win for Lincoln would secure the title, but in the unforeseen event the Golden Bears lose their final two region games, Talladega or Handley could squeak by if either team wins its remaining region slate.
Fighting for position
Class 1A, Region 5 -- Victory Christian and Winterboro
If the season ended today, the Lions (4-3, 2-2) would squeeze into the postseason as the No. 4 seed. Because there’s still some football to be played, let’s examine this more in-depth.
Victory Christian can secure a postseason berth by winning out against Donoho and Talladega County Central or if Winterboro falls to Ragland if the Lions win one of their last two games.
Where it gets tricky is if Winterboro wins, the Lions lose to Donoho and beat the Fighting Tigers, and Appalachian loses out against Spring Garden and Donoho. That would create a three-way tie in a game of musical chairs where only two teams will get a seat.
It would be determined by Alabama High School Athletic Association tiebreaker N -- the team whose defeated opponents have the most victories.
Under that scenario, Winterboro has the edge at the moment, as B.B. Comer (three wins currently) and Vincent (two wins currently) are putting up fights to remain in their respective playoff races. That would leave Victory and Appalachian going head-to-head to determine the No. 4 seed. The Eagles defeated the Lions 34-20 on Sept. 13.
On the bubble
Class 5A, Region 5 -- Munford
As mentioned earlier, the Lions have a sliver of hope. Munford’s lone playoff scenario would require Sylacauga to lose to Central Clay County and the Lions to defeat both St. Clair County and the Aggies to claim the final seed in the region.
It may take a Herculean effort for Munford to pull off such a feat, but the Lions did play Sylacauga close a season ago.
Class 4A, Region 4 -- Childersburg
The Tigers can make the postseason if the following scenario occurs:
- Childersburg defeats Lincoln and Leeds;
- Talladega defeats Handley and Holtville; and
- Handley falls to Leeds.
That scenario would create a three-way tie between Childersburg, Handley and Holtville. Childersburg would reach the playoffs, according to AHSAA tiebreakers, by virtue of its victory over Lincoln, which could finish as high as first or second in region play. Handley and Holtville previously lost to the Golden Bears this season.
Class 3A, Region 6 -- B.B. Comer
The roar hasn’t completed been restored for the Tigers (3-4, 2-3), but it’s certainly more audible than in recent years.
With Comer’s upset win over Pleasant Valley in Week 7, head coach Adam Fossett’s group has positioned itself for a playoff opportunity. The Tigers have undefeated Piedmont and winless Weaver remaining in region play, and two wins would get them in without question.
Comer can still find a way in by winning one of its final two region games and banking on Saks to go 1-1 (Randolph County and Glencoe remain on the Wildcats’ schedule) and Pleasant Valley to lose out against Walter Wellborn and Randolph County.
The above scenario would leave each team at 3-4 in region play, triggering tiebreaker N. From there, B.B. would have to beat Fayetteville in Week 10, and Pleasant Valley would have to lose to 2A Ohatchee.
Class 2A, Region 4 -- Fayetteville
The Wolves (4-3, 1-3) sit fifth in the region with two more opponents in that group, Horseshoe Bend and Vincent, to play.
Fayetteville’s path to the postseason is a fairly simple one: win both games against the Generals and Yellow Jackets.
If the Wolves lose to Horseshoe Bend, they can still get in by beating Vincent if the Yellow Jackets lose to Reeltown on Friday. A three-way tie between the three squads benefits Fayetteville, which owns non-region wins over Woodland, Victory Christian and Francis Marion.
Eliminated from contention
Pell City, TC Central