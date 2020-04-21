UPDATED: Trailer fire early Monday leaves Talladega man dead

TALLADEGA -- A trailer fire on Hindman Lane early Monday left a Talladega man dead.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Robert Brand, 65, of 495 Hindman Lane, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:05 a.m. Monday, apparently from smoke inhalation.
Talladega fire Chief Danny Warwick said firefighters were initially dispatched to an explosion at Brand’s address around 4:45 a.m. Monday and found the trailer engulfed in flames on arrival.
The Providence Volunteer Fire Department also responded, along with Talladega police and the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
The case is under investigation by Talladega police and the Alabama Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire marshal’s office would not comment on a pending investigation, but according to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the fire seems to have originated with an exploding oxygen tank Brand was using for medicinal purposes. Thompson added Brand was a smoker, but the lieutenant could not confirm that fact was related to the explosion and subsequent fire.
Funeral arrangements for Brand will be announced by Usrey Funeral Home.