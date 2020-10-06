UPDATED: Timothy 'Nate' Brewer elected to Sylacauga City Council

SYLACAUGA – Timothy “Nate” Brewer defeated DeCorey Hale for the District 3 council seat in Tuesday’s runoff election.
Brewer received 218 votes to Hale’s 132. The two edged out incumbent council member Donnie Blackmon in the August general election. The three candidates combined garnered 355 votes in that election. A total of 350 individuals voted in runoff.
Neither Brewer nor Hale captured the 50 percent plus one majority of the vote needed to claim an outright win in August, thus sending them to a runoff.
Brewer, a newcomer to politics, joins the remainder of the new city administration, which will take office the first Monday in November.
The newest council member was excited about being elected. “I want to thank God first of all, the voters in District 3, those who supported me and those who think I can do this,” he said.
Brewer said he wants everyone who supported him during the months of campaigning to know, “I’m a boy that had a dream, and it came true. I want everyone to know I will work to make Sylacauga a better place.”
Brewer said his opponent was a great guy and congratulated him on the campaign he ran.
“The campaign has been exhausting, but my faith in God kept me going, and that faith will continue to lead me in the future,” Brewer said.
The new administration taking office Monday, Nov. 2, will include incumbent Mayor Jim Heigl; District 1 incumbent council member Ashton Fowler; incumbent District 2 council member Tiffany Nix; incumbent District 4 council member Lee Perryman; and newly-elected District 5 council member Laura Barlow Heath.
The details on the swearing-in for the mayor and council will be announced at a later date.