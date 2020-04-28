UPDATED: Thief makes off with more than $100 worth of hand sanitizer from Talladega store

TALLADEGA -- A convenience store in Talladega reported the theft of a case of hand sanitizer valued at more than $100 Sunday afternoon, according to an incident and offense report filed with Talladega police.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the theft was captured on store video from the Tiger Mart on East Street, but the thief had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon. The report describes her as female.
The clerk told officers she had seen the suspect before but did not know her name.
The report does not specify how many bottles of hand sanitizer come to a case or what size bottles or brand, but the total value was listed at $125.
McCoy added the same thief also took about $10 worth of candy.
Theft of property valued at less than $500 is a misdemeanor in Alabama. Because it is a misdemeanor, it will be up to the victim (the store) to identify the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant through Talladega Municipal Court, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.