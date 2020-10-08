UPDATED: Talladega's home football game against Tallassee tonight canceled

TALLADEGA -- Talladega High School’s football team earned a win Thursday without taking a snap.
The Tigers’ game against Tallassee was canceled six hours before kickoff due to Tallassee having COVID-19 concerns.
The forfeit gives Talladega a much-needed victory. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tigers and kept their postseason hopes alive.
“We had a good week of practice, so we felt like we would play well,” Talladega head coach Shannon Felder said. “You are happy that you got a win, you just wish the guys would have been able to play.
“My heart goes out to Coach (Mike) Battles and his team because it was a big game for us and a big game for them. Playoff ramifications were on the line for both of us, so it would have been a good game for fans to come out to watch.”
The win puts the Tigers in the fourth seed in the Class 5A, Region 4 standings with two region games remaining. Tallassee is also fighting for the region’s fourth and final playoff spot, but it will have to overcome two forfeit losses and defeat the top seed in the region, Central Clay County.
Felder said the path for his team to make the playoffs is simple; the Tigers have to earn victories in their next two outings.
“We just have to keep playing hard and we have to win,” he said. “We are certainly in a situation where we control our own destiny. We have to go out there and make it happen.”
Last week, the Tigers fell to Central Clay County 46-7. Even though the score was lopsided, Felder took away several things he hopes Talladega can build on.
“I feel like we played a good first half against Clay Central, especially defensively,” Felder said. “Offensively, I felt we moved the ball on them pretty good, we just couldn’t capitalize on anything. That was a point of emphasis this week.
“Defensively, we are trying to play like we did last week and a little bit better in the first half. Offensively, we have to be able to capitalize on long drives. We have been able to make long drives, but we haven’t been able to finish. I was anxious and excited to see how much (progress) we made in the game (Thursday). Since it is not a game, we have to wait another week, but at the same time, we have more time to make those steps next week.”
The Tigers will not try to find another opponent. Felder plans for his team to continue to work on the things it focused on this week during practice.
“(Thursday) was going to be a day that we were on the field, so we are going to get on the field anyway,” he said. “We will be back on the field (Friday). We will probably give the boys a light day (Friday), let them lift weights, watch film and send them home.”