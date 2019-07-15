A Talladega man is facing a lengthy sentence in Georgia after being accused of throwing several pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana out the window of a high-rise in Atlanta.
Kelvin James “K-Digga” Dark, 37, also known as “Mr. Alabama,” was taken into custody Wednesday when “agents of the GBI Gant Task Force, the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Atlanta Police Department APEX Unit arrested two individuals while executing a search warrant in Atlanta,” according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigations press release. Dark and a 33-year-old woman were charged “as part of an ongoing investigation into subjects smuggling contraband via domestic and international flights.”
The release describes Dark as a “self-proclaimed rapper and sports agent,” originally from Talladega, but currently living in Atlanta. The woman is listed as Tiffany Peterson of Atlanta.
“During the execution of the warrant, Dark allegedly threw multiple kilograms of suspected methamphetamine from the balcony of an Atlanta high-rise. Fortunately, APD officers were able to safely recover the discarded contraband from a nearby surface street without incident,” according to the release. “Dark is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”
Peterson was also charged with trafficking meth and marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The raid lead to the recovery of more than 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of methamphetamine, more than 13 pounds of marijuana, two semi-automatic rifles, a Glock handgun and a substantial amount of cash. The Glock was reported stolen in Talladega, the release says.
The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of around $250,000, according to the release. The marijuana was worth more than $60,000.
Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Jason Murray said Monday that Dark had been the subject of several recent investigations, although there were no current charges pending against him.
“We’ve had our eyes on him for some time,” Murray said.
Although Dark’s business, which involves video production, is based in Atlanta, he still owns property in Talladega County and spends a good bit of time here, Murray said. The Task Force has already reached out to GBI to offer any assistance they can provide.
Under Georgia law, drug trafficking carries a penalty, upon conviction, of five to 30 years in prison. Based on the quantities cited above, a conviction would have Dark facing mandatory minimum sentences of five years and a fine of $100,000 for the marijuana, and 25 years and fines of $1 million for the meth.
Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.
NOTE: This post was updated to delete incorrect information about a previous conviction.