UPDATED: Talladega man shot dead Monday afternoon; police investigating (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of West Street North and Henderson Street on Monday evening.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the deceased is Keuan Lashawn Hall, 21, of Talladega. Murphy added Hall’s home address was on West Coosa Street, just over half a mile away from the crime scene.
Hall was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:26 p.m. Monday, likely from a gunshot wound, Murphy added. He declined to comment on where on his body Hall had been shot.
The body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office, a branch of the Department of Forensic Science, in Montgomery for further examination, he said.
Police Chief Jason Busby said Monday investigators were still working to determine exactly where the fatal shooting had taken place. Officers first arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m.
The investigation remained ongoing, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
“The investigators are continuing to work on some leads that they have developed, but that’s about all that we’re ready to release right now,” Busby said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.