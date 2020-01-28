UPDATED: Talladega County Commission: Revenue department still late on disbursements

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission issued a prepared statement regarding the ongoing situation in the county Revenue Office at the end of Monday’s regular meeting.
“Over at least the last 18 months, the Talladega County Revenue Commissioner’s Office has failed to maintain adequate record keeping,” the release says. “Consequently, disbursements to the county, school boards, cities and other entities have often been late by as much as three months.
“Based upon numerous complaints received by the county, this same situation has also been the case with reimbursement to individual and business taxpayers. The county has received other types of complaints involving the Revenue Office as well.
“Unfortunately, because the Revenue Office is under the operational direction of the revenue commissioner, an elective position, the County Commission has little authority in resolving these complaints.”
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the situation with the previous revenue commissioner came to a head last summer and fall when he first threatened to withhold disbursements and then did not release any auto tax or licensing revenue for three months. That was not the first time there had been problems, however.
“Last fall was not an isolated event,” Lyle said. “The first time it happened was after the tax sale in 2018, which was in the first half of May. Excess bid money is supposed to go to the County Commission for redemptions. That usually takes two or three days. We didn’t get that money until Aug. 15. So from May to August, there was $200,000 to $300,000 in reimbursement requests that we couldn’t pay.
“After that, things got a little better, and then they got worse again. The auto ad valorem taxes for July, August and September didn’t come in until November.”
During an argument with the commission over personnel issues, then-Revenue Commissioner John Allen made what the commission as a whole interpreted as a threat to intentionally withhold tax money from the commission, then did not remit any auto ad valorem taxes for a period of three months. The county wrote a complaint to the state comptroller.
The three months of unpaid remittances to the county were paid after the letter had been sent and notice was given of Allen’s bond being pulled. The bond was officially revoked Dec. 11, with notice going out two days later.
Property taxes were sent over to the county Dec. 20, “but no sales, auto or license revenue was ever sent, and we haven’t gotten anything else since then,” Lyle said. “We know our checks were cut, because they appear in the system, but nothing has actually been sent to us.”
The release goes on to say, “Certain employees in the Revenue Office have told taxpayers that the County Commission had the revenue commissioner removed from office. That is not correct. Events of the last year involving the failure to faithfully perform the duties of the office resulted in revenue commissioner’s surety bond being cancelled by the insurer, which…created a vacancy in the office (under Alabama law).
“The governor is expected to appoint someone to fill the unexpired term but has not yet done so, possibly in anticipation of the upcoming primary election.
“During this period that the office of revenue commissioner is vacant, the County Commission has taken the opportunity to secure the services of outside experts and to hire professional accounting staff to get the financial affairs of the Revenue Office in order.
“We are confident that these professionals will soon have the Revenue Office on track so that disbursements can be made. It is also the intent of the County Commission to use this interim period to set in place procedures that should prevent this type of situation from recurring.
“We are asking that taxpayers remain patient as we all wait for this very unfortunate situation to be resolved.”
Efforts to reach Allen for comment Monday night and Tuesday were unsuccessful.
After the meeting, Lyle said taxpayers who are owed refunds have been contacting her office. These taxpayers complain that when they called the Revenue Office to see why they had not received their expected refunds, they were told that the commission would not let the Revenue Office cut any checks.
“That is absolutely untrue,” Lyle said. “No one from the commission has ever told anyone in the revenue department that they can’t write checks for money that is owed.”
It was not immediately clear how many taxpayers were currently owed refunds or how much those refunds might be, she said.
“They’re not generally enormous amounts of money, but it is other people’s money. We’re supposed to be here to serve,” Lyle said.
There was, however, an issue involving whose name is on the checks used to pay licenses and taxes and the signature on the checks going out.
“The commission consulted with state agencies about this and said that until there is a new revenue commissioner, checks should just be made out to the Talladega County Revenue Office, and the two deputy revenue commissioners would be authorized to sign checks,” Lyle said. “For the time being, all checks are being signed manually. All checks now require two signatures.”
It took a while for the counter signs instructing taxpayers to make the checks out to John Allen to be removed, and his digital signature remained in the computer system until Lyle had the county’s technology director remove it Jan. 16.
Lyle also said she did not wish to paint the entire department with too broad a brush.
“The license side is actually in pretty good shape,” she said. “It’s on the property side where no one can find anything.”
During the commission’s last meeting, Jan. 13, the approved list of personnel items included hiring a chief accountant for the revenue department. This position had been one of the initial sticking points between Allen and the commission last year. During the same meeting, the commission also voted to update the salary schedule for employees in the Revenue Office.
The commission also approved four personnel items in the Revenue Office on Monday, including the promotion of an employee to the position of appraisal tech I, the assignment of additional duties to one the deputy revenue commissioners, which includes a pay increase, and approval of catastrophic leave at the request of an employee who “had (a) pending disciplinary action that had been delayed during resolution of other matters,” according to the list actions submitted to the commission for approval.
The commission also signed off to “authorize and affirm personnel actions of the personnel officer (the county’s human resources director),” relative to the revenue department.
As for the other outside experts and professional accounting staff referred to in the press release, Lyle said these are temporary employees “to help sort things out and get all the checks written. But before you can write checks, you’ve got to make sure all the receipts are recorded properly, all the deposits are being made. The commission is just trying to help.”