UPDATED: Talladega council OKs construction of 199-foot cell tower

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the city of Talladega agreed to a $12,00 contract with Pyro Shows of Alabama for Independence Day fireworks. The story originally said the contract was for $1,200, which was incorrect.
TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council on Monday night unanimously approved the construction of a 199-foot AT&T cellular tower on municipal property, after having previously tabled the application.
The tower will be behind the city’s public works offices on George Holdridge Lane. According to a company attorney who addressed the council last month, the tower will significantly improve cell service in downtown Talladega.
The company is following the municipality’s ordinance by choosing a piece of city owned property to rent, he said.
The company will be building a new tower because it could not find an existing tower to colocate on. The tower is under 200 feet high, so it will not have to be lit; the top 9 feet will be a lightning rod.
The bottom of the tower will be surrounded by a large clump of trees that will shield it from view.
The approval was tabled in May because council President Joe Power said he was concerned about public notification. City Manager Beth Cheeks said everyone owning property within 1,500 feet of the site had been informed. No one spoke against the tower either at the May meeting or Monday night.
AT&T will be leasing an 80-square foot piece of city property for $1,000 per month with a 10 percent increase every five years.The initial lease will be for five years, with 17 automatic five-year renewals after that unless the agreement is terminated in writing beforehand.
Power said he wished the city could make more money off the lease, but the municipality’s consultant explained this was close to the median price for a new tower. Rents on existing towers were generally somewhat higher.
Demolition project
During the same meeting, the council also approved a contract with Waites Construction to demolish 13 buildings in the city that had previously been condemned.
The total cost of the demolition contract will be $99,400, with the money coming from the Capital Improvement budget rather than the General Fund.
The demolition project was expected to be more expensive, but Cheeks said one of the larger projects had been taken off the list. An apartment building at 504 North St. W had previously been condemned as well, but it has recently changed hands, and the new owner has taken steps to renovate it.
Cheeks said the building previously lacked windows and doors and was surrounded with overgrown weeds. The lawn has since been cut and the building boarded up, she said.
The council agreed to give the new owner one year to make the necessary improvements.
Also Monday, the council:
Heard an update on recent improvements to the Talladega Municipal Airport terminal from board Chairman Ray Miller;
Approved out-of-state travel for a police officer to take a forensics certification class in Georgia. The city will be responsible only for the officer’s food and transportation costs;
Approved two contracts with Motorola for 29 radios for $110,457 for the Fire Department and 45 radios at $114,045 for the Police Department. Cheeks said the fire radios are more expensive because they have to be waterproof. Both contracts will be paid starting next year with capital improvement funds;
Approved a $12,00 contract with Pyro Shows of Alabama for Independence Day fireworks; and
Approved a rate study contract for the Water Department with Jackson Thornton CPA for $40,000, or $10,000 under budget.