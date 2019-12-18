UPDATED: Talladega commission reassures courthouse employees after removal of revenue commissioner (photos)

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that Gina Grant spoke to the commission as a private resident and not in her official capacity as chair of the Talladega County Republican Party, as was mistakenly indicated in an earlier version.
The Talladega County Commission held a brief called meeting Monday evening, followed by a much longer, more informal, exchange with the employees in the county’s revenue office.
The meeting was called to allow the commission to issue a statement and take up other matters related to the office of revenue commissioner being vacated last week when former Revenue Commissioner John Allen failed to post a bond after his previous bond was revoked.
After voting unanimously to approve the statement, Chairman Kelvin Cunningham read it into the record.
“Today is not a day for celebration, but a day for reflection. It is never a good thing when a public official is removed from office. No one wins when this happens. As the entity in charge of the public trust in Talladega County, the county commission would like to reassure the citizens of Talladega County that the revenue commissioner’s office will be up and running and open for business. Measures have been put in place to secure the revenue commissioner’s office until the governor appoints a new revenue commissioner, and it is the hope of the County Commission that the governor will appoint someone that has the experience, knowledge and the ability to properly perform the duties of the office in accordance with the code of Alabama and the policies and procedures of the state department of revenue. The citizens of Talladega County can take comfort in knowing there is a system of checks and balances whereby the public can be reassured that public officials are performing their duties and responsibilities in the proper manner for the benefit of the citizens. As representatives of the citizens of Talladega County, the County Commission would like to reassure the public of the commitment to the commission to always do what is in the best interest of the citizens of Talladega County.”
The commission also discussed, but took no action on, controlling before or after hours access to the courthouse by county employees. Afterward, the meeting adjourned and recessed briefly. County Administrator Pat Lyle left, likely because the commission would not need any further recommendations.
The employees raised several different issues ranging from equipment issues to more systemic problems, nearly all of which involved a lack of communication between Lyle, the commissioners and Allen.
Two of the issues, including relocating the computer of a mapping employee who had to move out of the basement of the courthouse for health reasons, and a lack of internet access and a reliable printer in the driver’s license office were deemed easily fixable by the commission, and will be remedied as soon as possible. The consensus among the commissioners was that they had been unaware of the problems, although Cunningham said he had been copied with some of the correspondence regarding the mapper.
Allen’s bond was revoked largely for withholding vehicle and license revenue for a period of three months, which prompted the commission to contact the State Comptroller, who contacted Allen’s bond holder.
One of the employees asked the commissioners if all of the withheld monies, which went back to July, had been delivered by Nov. 1. Cunningham said he knew several checks had come in that day, but would not say if it was all of them. The employee said that all of the checks delivered Nov. 1 had been deposited Nov. 4, and that as far as the commission knew, the issue was resolved as of Nov. 4.
Commissioner Jackie Swinford said the money had been received, although the commission could not verify the amounts were correct.
“If they were not correct, why did you take them and deposit them,” the employee asked.
The next issue regarded a long-time employee whose previous position was eliminated when the commission rewrote the job descriptions for the revenue department. This employee was not a certified accountant, so she was moved into a position where she still handled deposits, but did not make disbursements. No one was ever hired to fill her old position, however, so she continues handling the same responsibilities even though they are no longer part of her job. Commissioner Greg Atkinson said that employee would still be covered under the county’s bond. When he asked if it would be possible to pass a resolution absolving the employee of any liability, the consensus was that the commission could not do any such thing.
“I’m still doing the work, and I am still liable,” she said.
Atkinson said there had been discussions of hiring someone into the new position for seven or eight months, but Allen had never acted to hire anyone.
Commissioner Tony Haynes added “the reason why we are where we’re at is a lack of communication, between John and this commission.”
“And a lack of action,” Atkinson added. “We talked about this a number of times. He never did anything.”
The employee said she is the only person in her office. The commission had previously voted for two positions in the revenue office, but that approval was later rescinded because “we didn’t know what we were voting for,” Cunningham said.
Other employees complained that funds for routine necessary items were withheld from the revenue office. The commissioners indicated that the requests presented to Allen were not forwarded to the commission, while the employees tended to blame Lyle.
Haynes made no bones about where the problem lay.
“He (Allen) never returned my calls, and I tried to call him all the time. I’d call and leave a message, and he’d never call me back. The only time I ever got to talk to him was once at (county attorney) Barry Vaughn’s office in Sylacauga.” He added that Allen did not talk to Lyle, either.
“We all have our problems,” he said. “And I understand going through the chain of command. But if I tell my boss I need something, and three weeks later I still don’t have it, I would go upstairs.” The employees complained that they could not get in to see Lyle, and that Swinford and Haynes were the only commissioners they ever saw.
“John had a copy of the job descriptions,” Haynes said. “He said he didn’t agree with them, and wouldn’t talk to anybody about them. All I know is we went through all the departments, and wrote new job descriptions for all of them. No one else had a problem. An accountant was supposed to be hired a year and a half ago, nothing happened. An outside firm was supposed to come in and do the bank reconciliations a year ago, nothing happened. It was not done. We asked him to send a contract to Vaughn; he never did it.”
Cunningham said he had given a contract to Vaughn just before Allen vacated the office.
Other employees complained about a lack of security, and the fact that a deputy had been on duty in the courthouse after Allen was removed from office. Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore was present at the meeting, and said he would be happy to provide whatever security was necessary, although up to that point he had never been asked.
Backing the employees, local resident Gina Grant said the problems lay exclusively at Lyle’s feet, and that the commission should alter her job description “to include communication with county employees.”
Another employee summed up, “As county employees, we are called to be stewards, as we should be, as you (the commissioners) should be as well. But morale is non-existent, and when we feel this way, it is hard to be good stewards. It’s hard to feel stewardly when there is so much drama. But we still smile, we’re still nice, and we’re still here to help the citizens and the taxpayers. If we’re not, what good are we.”
Atkinson assured the employees that they are appreciated, and suggested adding a five-minute segment to each commission agenda for open discussion with employees.