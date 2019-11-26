TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Although Monday night’s Talladega County Commission meeting may have set a record for brevity, the ongoing controversy over staffing in the Revenue Office nevertheless meant there was still a good bit to unpack.
Talladega County Revenue Commissioner John Allen had apparently requested four items be placed on Monday’s agenda; that request was honored, and all four would have been up for consideration.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, Allen contacted the office again Monday, after the agenda had been sent out, and asked that all four items be removed. The commission voted to remove three of those items but voted to approve part of the fourth anyway.
Allen was not present for the meeting. Reached for comment Tuesday, Allen said he had been dealing with family issues.
“I had been wanting to talk with (Commissioners Jackie Swinford and Mally Limbaugh) to go over everything, but I haven’t had a chance to do that yet,” he said. “I did have a chance to speak with (Commission Chairman) Kelvin Cunningham before the meeting, but I just said that I had some personal things to take care of and asked him to table everything.”
The item that was left on the agenda was a request for a budget amendment to add two full-time positions, in Oxford and Childersburg.
On Lyle’s recommendation, the commission voted to approve the Oxford position, but not the one in Childersburg, which Lyle said after the meeting was less necessary at this time.
Rather than approve a budget amendment to pay for the new position, a note on the agenda said, “Revenue commissioner will need to exchange for a currently unfilled position in amount sufficient to cover cost.”
The first of the three items to be removed was another request for a budget amendment, “to pay for attorney Regan Rumsey to represent (Allen) and for his attorney fees to be paid from county funds.”
Lyle said she had no idea why Allen needed outside counsel that would be paid for by the county.
The county’s attorney is Barry Vaughn.
“I’m not going to be going with Rumsey after all,” Allen said Tuesday. “There could be some conflict there, too. Barry Vaughn does a wonderful job representing the county, but I was concerned that there might be some conflicts there, if he’s the county attorney and there’s something going on with this or that.”
Allen said he did not have a specific situation in mind, but said he wanted to have a second attorney available “if there was a protest before the Board of Equalization or something like that.”
The other items removed from the agenda involved approval of a contract with an outside certified public accountant and the addition of one accounting tech position.
The CPA contract was a major point of discussion during the previous commission meeting. Lyle recommended the hiring of a CPA, who would not only perform bank reconciliations but would also go over the receipts regularly and perform spot checks.
In the Nov. 13 meeting, Allen presented the commission with a contract with Edgar & Associates of Anniston that covered bank reconciliations and a monthly drawer audit but did not cover the other duties discussed.
He said during that meeting he would present a revised contract before the meeting Monday night. No such revised contract had been submitted either to the county administrator or to the county attorney, Lyle said.
Commissioner Greg Atkinson was not present at the last meeting. When the proposal regarding the CPA was explained to him Monday, he said, “that seems like a wonderful thing to do until we can get a new revenue commissioner.”
Allen said he had talked with representatives of Edgar & Associates about getting an updated contract but didn’t have one yet. With a major holiday coming up in the middle of the week, he said he would likely not have a new contract for consideration before next week.
One of the actions taken during the previous meeting was also revoked Monday at the request of Cunningham because it was made without following normal protocol, and the agenda was not amended to reflect its inclusion.
Specifically, the commission voted 3-0 to approve Allen’s request to promote two current clerks into bookkeeping positions, one in property tax appraisal and the other to vehicle tax, and to hire two new employees to replace these two.
Lyle explained that only one position had been advertised, and that nothing had gone through the county’s Human Resources Department.
“Our policies are in place to make sure that all county employees are treated fairly and equally,” Lyle said.
Although it did not come up specifically Monday, the conflict between Allen and the commission goes back to at least this summer, which resulted in what the commissioners interpreted as a threat.
Allen withheld payments to the county for a period of about three months. Allen said it was his prerogative to make quarterly disbursements rather than monthly.
The commission responded by reporting him to the state Finance Department, which in turn forwarded the information on to the state Examiners of Public Accounts and to Allen’s bonding company.
During the Nov. 13 commission meeting, Allen said he had notified the state examiners himself.
Following the Nov. 13 meeting, Allen said he would be issuing a prepared statement discussing several of the issues surrounding his office, but so far, he has not done so.