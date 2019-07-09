TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly shooting into a trailer on Jackson Trace Road occupied by, among other people, his child and the child’s mother.
Darius Devontae Herring, 21, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $20,000 bond set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Herring is accused of firing at least nine shots from a 9 mm handgun into the trailer around 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to police Capt. John McCoy.
Two shots appear to have struck the home, damaging the front doorframe and the underpinning. The shots were allegedly fired from a Ford flatbed pickup truck belonging to the Talladega Public Works Department, where Herring is employed.
The residence was occupied by five people between the ages of 5 and 40, McCoy said.
No one was hit.
There were witnesses to the shooting who recognized Herring. He was under arrest less than three hours after the incident occurred.
McCoy confirmed Herring was a city employee, and that while he was on duty at the time of the alleged shooting, he did not have any business in the area where the shooting occurred.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said Tuesday that all city employees, even temporary and seasonal ones, are subject to background checks before being hired. She added Herring had also undergone a criminal background check before he was hired, and that he appeared to have a clean record.
Det. Todd Williamon investigated the case.
Two more shootings
There were also two shootings into occupied buildings over the long holiday weekend that did not appear to be related to this incident.
McCoy said the first incident took place on Summer Street on July 4. The resident reported finding a hole in her a wall and a bullet on the floor of her bedroom, but she said she did not recall hearing the shot, and no other witnesses or suspects had been identified.
Investigators had not ruled out the possibility that someone may have fired a shot into the air while celebrating Independence Day, and the house was struck without any specific intent.
Thompson said Tuesday another, similar case had been reported Monday, this time at a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H.
The resident initially spotted the bullet hole on the outside of the house and later found where the projectile had struck a bedpost inside the house.
The resident believed the shot must have been fired sometime July 4 and been mistaken for fireworks. Witnesses confirmed some people in the area had been firing guns off in celebration of Independence Day.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
Shooting into an occupied dwelling is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison.